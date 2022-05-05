It’s not really the ball, it’s déjà vu (all over again)

The Braves have started their title defense season quite poorly. At 12-15, literally no team save the woeful Reds has shaved more wins off its expected end-of-season win total, and only two teams (Red Sox, Phillies) have presently shed more playoff odds since the start of the season. Sound familiar? We wrote similar sentences a bunch at the start of 2021, as well.

At the same time, the actual experience of MLB baseball games has undergone a drastic change, right before our eyes. While acknowledging that it’s still early, and comparing full-season stats to one-colder-month-of-games stats skews the results, we are currently experiencing the biggest year-to-year change in offense since 2000 (.341 league wOBA) to 2001 (.327 league wOBA). OPS is kind of a nonsense statistic, but the last time league OPS dropped so much was from 1930 to 1931. Unsurprisingly, one of the closest analogs to what we are seeing right now might be the change from 1987 to 1988, when league wOBA fell from .326 to .312, league OPS fell from .746 to .696, and league ISO fell from .152 to .123. The funny thing about 1987 and 1988 was that the change was attributed to a livelier ball used by MLB during the 1987 season, and its deadening the subsequent year. In any case, the current league-average batting line, with no pitchers batting, of course, is now .232/.306/.370. That’s the lowest average ever, the lowest OBP since 1968’s Year of the Pitcher, the lowest slugging since 1981, the lowest OPS and wOBA since 1972, and the lowest ISO since 2014, which was the year before the ball got jumpy.

These changes aren’t subtle, especially now that we have tons of live-updating data at our fingertips, and the past five-plus years of baseball have conditioned us to expect hard-hit balls in the air to pay dividends to their progenitors. Yet, we see some pretty stark changes. Using inputs not yet adjusted for what’s happening in 2022 (and this is a big deal), batters should have a .328 xwOBA right now. Instead, it’s .305. Now, weather plays some part in this, and it’s worth noting that through May 4, 2021, using parameters that were eventually calibrated for 2021 data, hitters in that span posted a .318 xwOBA and a .306 wOBA. So you could say that of the .023 current gap, around 50 percent could be due to the weather. But the other half? That’s a whole new thing.

It is so, so, so temping to take the information in the three paragraphs above and smush it together into a neat, tidy syllogism. I want badly to be able to do this. Railing against a meddling league office, desperate to enforce some kind of atavistic, A-B-C baseball paradigm on the entire fanbase to appease a hidebound fraction that abhors homers and strikeouts (and probably walks too) seems like a grand ol’ time; railing against the same when it’s upset the unorthodox-but-to-date-successful roster construction of your favorite team and forced you to endure a month-long slog of baseball games really turns the dial on the righteous indignation meter, I’ll tell you what.

But, sadly, I don’t think I can. Yes, the Braves have been stung by the new ball. They built a team of sluggers and sacrificed outfield defense to do it; sluggers can no longer slug as well, and actually catching the greater quantity of balls that no longer leave the park despite being hit hard is probably far more important than it was eight or nine months ago. Yes, the Braves currently hold a bunch of ignominious marks, including the fourth-biggest xwOBA underperformance in baseball and a poor record despite the third-best offensive inputs and average contact management. Yes, the Braves have the fifth-most barreled outs in baseball, and the league’s best xwOBA on barrels that became outs; they have the third-most outs on either barrels or solid contact in the league. Yes, yes, yes. But also, no.

This will take some words to demonstrate, and by the end, I’m not sure I’ll have done so particularly well. You may not even be convinced. The specter of small sample sizes looms over everything, anyway. But, I do want to share this information with you, because even if it doesn’t change your mind, at least you’ll know it now if you didn’t before. (And if you did, you should be writing this stuff, not me, to save me the trouble of learning and then writing. I would much rather just learn.)

The Statcast schema assigns six “qualities” of contact. Barrels are great, solid contact is good, flares/burners generally have good outcomes but are hard to achieve consistently, and then there’s three types of poorly-struck balls: topped (routine grounders), under (routine flies), and weak (like swinging bunts, essentially). Below are some tables about the wOBA and xwOBA across these categories for 2021 and 2022. First, just showing the wOBAs and xwOBAs of these categories and how early-season results differ from full-season results.

Hard-hit balls travel less far and have worse results early in the year, yeah? They’re still way better than poorly-hit stuff. Now, let’s compare early 2021 versus early 2022, with the obvious caveat that the 2021 data are post-calibration and nothing has been calibrated for 2022 yet.

Aside from the general woof-ness of the top few rows on the tables, I have two main takeaways here. First, there is no excess reward to poorly-hit balls. This is pretty important. Early in 2021, you got a .123 wOBA on them. Now, it’s .120. Weakly-hit balls are doing slightly better, but I don’t think that’s repeatable in any way. Players hitting routine grounders aren’t benefiting more. Second, underperformance or not, barrels are the way to go. The changes in the ball maybe aren’t what you’d call marginal, but they’re not egregious. A barrel is still way better than everything. The gap between flares and solid contact is a bit bigger in 2022, but the gap between barrels and everything else is giant. The dominant approach is still to hit barrels, even if barrels are now worse.

Why is any of this important? Because it negates the idea that the Braves have the wrong approach, or that some team has a better approach. The Orioles have by a sizable amount the highest flare/burner rate in MLB, but have the third-worst xwOBA underperformance anyway. The White Sox have the lowest, and have the worst xwOBA underperformance in MLB. The top five rates of poorly-struck balls are on teams with wOBAs that rank 28th, 7th, 18th, 24th, and 4th in MLB. The Mets are that fourth, and it’s clear that they’re not outhitting their xwOBA because they hit a lot of flares and weak stuff instead of barreling the ball, but just that it’s something that happened. Does it suck that the Braves hit a bunch of barrels with nothing to show for it, including the only (pre-calibration) 1.000 xBA out currently visible in the data banks? Absolutely. Is there a better alternative? Did they fail to adjust while teams that have morphed into slap hitting units are enjoying more success? Nah. I could throw a bunch of correlations and scatterplots here, or you could do them yourself, but you already get the idea. The Yankees have the highest barrel rate, the highest xwOBA, the second-highest wOBA (beause Coors Field gives the Rockies first place), and the best record in baseball. The Braves have the second-highest barrel rate, fourth-highest xwOBA, are 16th in wOBA (welp), and have a crappy record.

There’s a line break, but let’s stay on xwOBA for a moment. By the end of the 2021 season, xwOBA aligned to wOBA pretty well — xwOBA variation alone explained 75 percent of team wOBA differences, and xwOBA rank did the same for team differences in wOBA rank. Maybe you’d like to see 100 percent here, but with just 30 data points and different defenses and parks, that’s probably unlikely.

This holds at the game level, too. I owe a major debt to ABsinceWayBack, who did a bunch of legwork in prior years on being able to assemble game-to-game xwOBA results. The takeaway? In 2021, a team that had a higher xwOBA than its opponent in a game won 75 percent of the time. Permit me a quick detour here, because I think it’s important to this topic.

How do you feel about that 75 percent? Would you prefer it to be higher? Or lower? That’s a philosophical question, there’s no right answer. You may prefer more randomness or chaos, or you may prefer something more deterministic. Values approaching 100 percent might appeal to some people as the most “fair,” but would result in a somewhat-weird game given that sequencing, defense, and just weird baseball stuff would have almost no effect. Values approaching 50 percent would make things purely random. I don’t know what the sweet spot is — it might be 75 percent! Baseball shouldn’t be chess (chess can be chess), but it also shouldn’t be Killer Bunnies, a board game-ish card game that has a lot of stuff and affords some player skill/inventiveness/strategy, but is impossible to take seriously as a competition because despite there being room to increase one’s odds of winning, the winner is awarded with a high degree of randomness.

One huge, monumental concern that I’ve been building up to here is the effects of barrels and solid contact having their value shredded. It has reduced offense and lowered the run environment, but without corresponding changes to other types of contact, it’s made meh/bad contact relatively (but not absolutely!) more valuable. Given that players aren’t trying to make worse contact, this can make games feel random, as can a lower run environment overall. So, again, it’s so tempting to argue what seems intuitive and should be true: the Braves built a roster that does stuff that is relatively less valuable now, and they are paying the price. But, again, I don’t know that that’s true. I suspect that’s not the case. Why?

Because (detour over), remember that in 2021, a team that out-xwOBAed its opponent won 75.4 percent of the time. Take a guess as to what that number is for 2022. It’s gotta be lower, right, with xwOBA more disconnected from wOBA, and higher xwOBA values punished relatively more than lower xwOBA values, right? That’s it, that’s the answer, the Braves had the rug pulled out from under them with this ball, yeah? Except... in 2022, through the first few days of May, the team with the higher xwOBA has won 71.6 percent of the time. Blam.

Is the game more random, in this respect, than it was in 2021? A little, sure. But not enough to explain the Braves’ projected record through 27 games versus their actual record. (By the way, this isn’t an April effect. April 2021 games were won by the team with the higher xwOBA 76.0 percent of the time.) So, we need to go elsewhere. And that elsewhere is way too familiar for how unpleasant it is.

The Braves have scuffled. They also have the fifth-biggest offensive xwOBA underperformance. In 2021, through their first 27 games, they were also 12-15. They also had some xwOBA underperformance, but it was only the 11th-biggest one among teams at the time. So, this season is different, and worse. But there’s something else we can key in on, which isn’t too different.

Remember that in both 2021 and 2022, the team that gets the higher xwOBA wins about 75 percent of its games. And therefore, the team that has the lower xwOBA wins about 25 percent of the time. We can array these to see what, if anything, was going on for the Braves in the midst of 2021 and all the way through now.

In 2021, the Braves underperformed their xwOBA almost the whole year. The underperformance so far in 2022 is somewhat worse in terms of relative rank, which is annoying, but the Braves endured those sorts of shenanigans all season. Amusingly, the fates smiled upon them and had them actually outhit their xwOBA for one month, in July, which was the sole month their xwOBA went in the tank. In the end, the Braves finished the season in the top 10 in wOBA and the top five in xwOBA.

But, the ebb and flow of their fortunes kind of looks tied to something else. In April, they Braves lost a bunch of stupid games. They had the league’s best xwOBA, but could only convert an xwOBA lead to a win about half the time. In May, they did way better on the conversion of xwOBA leads to wins, but lost almost every game without an xwOBA lead. It’s not scientific by any means, but if you just add the two right-most columns together, you can kind of infer whether it’s a “good month” or a “bad month” by whether the two figures sum to 100 percent or not. They fell short in April, bad. They exceeded 100 percent in May, the Braves finished above .500 for the month. Not enough stolen wins in June, bad. Tons of stolen wins in July, good. August was a horroshow for Atlanta opponents as both of the columns had higher-than-benchmark numbers; September was really weird in that it was nearly a deterministic month. In the end, the Braves, like most teams, finished right around the benchmark.

Now look at 2022. The Braves are at least close to the benchmark when they out-xwOBA their opponents (remember, the benchmark is also closer to 72 percent in 2022). But the inability to steal games has killed them — the only game they’ve stolen so far was when Travis d’Arnaud hit two bloop doubles against the Mets to essentially score four runs.

Perhaps it’s little surprise that 2022 feels as it does. Again, the reasons for the feelings may differ, as the Braves weren’t getting as visibly screwed on balls in play as they are these days, though the data above show some horrendous stuff in May 2021 and then after the Trade Deadline, the latter of which no one cared about because of how many wins they racked up, especially in August. But early 2021 was a slog because either the Braves lost games they should have won too often, or because they couldn’t yoink out a win whenever one wasn’t deserved. 2022 has been a bit of a mix of both.

In the end, though, I’m not sure the current run environment is especially more random, or especially more punishing to the Braves. They’re just getting whomped by the same ol’ story: big xwOBA underperformance relative to other teams, and an inability to win when they’re not smashing the ball. Maybe May 2022 will at least look more like May 2021. If so, that’ll at least be a start.