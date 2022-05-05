Thursday evening open thread

There’s still some baseball on the docket, even though the Braves are off. The Brewers, who are coming to town, drubbed the Reds again, 10-5. Last season, the Braves had their miraculous two-week run of going from six back to leading the division for good feature a Brewers series at home early on. It was the first full series of that run, and the Braves actually dropped it. If they drop this series and then have a 10-2 stretch afterwards, that’d be pretty cool, but maybe they could just win this series. The pitching matchups make it kind of hard, though. Eric Lauer gained like 1.5 mph on his four-seamer and is apparently a monster now? Go figure.

Anyway, the Phillies play host to the Mets today, while the Marlins visit the 16-9 Padres. The marquee matchup of the night is probably the late game, as the Cardinals head to San Francisco to play the Giants, with both teams toting 14-10 records at the moment.