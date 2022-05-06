This Day in Braves History: Derek Lowe flirts with no-hitter against Phillies

Braves Franchise History

1951: The Boston Braves get no hit by Pittsburgh Pirates’ Cliff Chambers 3-0, despite walking nine times.

2010: Washington Nationals pitcher Scott Olsen dominates the Braves retiring 22 of 23 batters faced. A career day for a guy that had battled multiple shoulder injuries. The Braves didn’t go down quietly David Ross broke up the no hitter with a single in the eighth and tied the game 2-2. Unfortunately, the comeback falls short as former Brave Willie Harris stings his former team with pinch hit walk-off single.

2011: Derek Lowe out duels the Phillies’ Cliff Lee and flirts with a no hitter despite suffering a blister on his foot in the third inning. Lowe carried no hitter into the seventh but gave up back-to-back hits to Shane Victorino to Placido Polanco. Left hander Eric O’Flaherty puts out the fire Tyler Matzek style striking out Ryan Howard, Ben Francisco and Raul Ibanez on just 15 pitches preserving the 5-0 shutout win.

MLB History

1929: The American League announces it will discontinue the league’s MVP Award.

1998: The Kerry Wood game! video game numbers in real life as Wood strikes out 20 Houston Astros in 2-0 win. He broke the national league record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game.

2005: Trevor Hoffman becomes the third pitcher in major league history to save 400 games. He slams the door on 6-5 win over Cardinals to reach the milestone.

2007: Hideki Matsui doubles to left in an at-bat against Jarrod Washburn. It is his 2,000th hit between MLB and Japan. The achievement gave him the prestigious honor of becoming the 46th member of the meikyukai. (The Japanese Hall of Fame) .