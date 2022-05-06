Braves News: Braves Host Brewers for 3 Game Set, Michael Harris, and More

The Braves are beginning an 8-game homestand with the Brewers tonight. Lefty Eric Lauer takes the mound for the Brew Crew in his 5th start of the season. Through 23.1 frames, Lauer has struck out 34, walked 5, and surrendered 18 hits.

Atlanta’s game one starter has not been announced, but Max Fried and Charlie Morton will return to the mound for games two and three.

Tonight’s first pitch is set for 7:20 ET.

Braves News:

OF Michael Harris II continues to stun in Double-A and extended his on-base streak to 23 games.

Dansby Swanson heating up, Austin Riley on life as a new father, and more in Starting Nine.

Kyle Wright is named MVP for the Braves so far. He posts a 1.74 ERA and a 3-1 record.

MLB News:

Staten Island FerryHawks’ Kelsie Whitmore becomes the first woman to pitch in the Atlantic League. Last Sunday, she became the first woman to start an Atlantic League game.

OF Josh Reddick signed with the Perth Heat of the Australian Baseball League. The 35-year-old is currently playing in the Mexican League but will begin his one-year contract with the Heat closer to November when the 2022-23 season gets underway.

The O’s claimed lefty Logan Allen off of waivers from the Guardians. Allen has tossed 6 innings of relief this season, posting a 4.50 ERA.

Guardians SS prospect Gabriel Arias underwent surgery on his right hand on Thursday and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

The Twins placed INF Luis Arraez and RHP Dylan Bundy on the COVID-19 list after both tested positive for the virus. Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli has also tested positive, so bench coach Jayce Tingler is serving as the interim manager.

The Mariners announced several roster moves on Thursday.

The Giants designated RHP Tyler Beede for assignment after running out of minor league options. The Vanderbilt alum was drafted 14th overall in 2014 and has appeared in 4 of the last 5 major league seasons.

Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez on his $115M contract extension.