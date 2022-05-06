Jesse Chavez will start Friday’s series opener against Milwaukee

Rather than making a roster move, the Atlanta Braves will go with a bullpen game for Friday’s series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves announced Friday morning that Jesse Chavez will get the start.

Jesse Chavez will start Friday’s game for the Braves against the Brewers



Max Fried Saturday and Charlie Morton Sunday — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) May 6, 2022

The Braves acquired Chavez from the Cubs on April 21 in exchange for Sean Newcomb. He has appeared in five games since returning to Atlanta and has allowed eight hits and no runs in seven innings.

Chavez will be tasked with getting Friday’s game off the ground before giving way. Spencer Strider would seem like an option that could cover multiple innings as could Collin McHugh.

The Braves also announced that Charlie Morton will start Sunday’s game. Both Morton and Kyle Wright started this past Tuesday’s doubleheader in New York and would have been on regular rest Sunday. Wright will now get two extra days and will go on Tuesday against Boston