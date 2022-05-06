Battery Power TV: Signs of life, the problem with the Acuña plan and concerns with Morton

The Braves offense showed some signs of life in New York … but now they have to build on that momentum with the first-place Brewers coming to Truist Park.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney dive into Dansby Swanson’s surge, issues with the plan for Ronald Acuña Jr., Charlie Morton’s struggles and the player who could do some serious damage against Milwaukee’s MLB-best pitching staff.

