The Atlanta Braves will kick off an eight-game homestand Friday evening when they begin a three-game series against the NL Central leading Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves will go with a bullpen game in Friday’s opener with Jess Chavez drawing the starting assignment. Milwaukee will counter with left-hander Eric Lauer.

First pitch for Friday’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.