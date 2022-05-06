Braves Notes: Jesse Chavez opening Friday, Charlie Morton to start Sunday

The Atlanta Braves will go with a bullpen game in Friday’s series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers with Jesse Chavez penciled in as the starter. Brian Snitker said that getting through the four games in New York without having to overuse anyone opened up the possibility for going with a bullpen game.

“He’s done it before. It just eliminates us having to bring somebody in to make a start,” Snitker said. “So, this is finally a good option. I think with how the series went in New York and really didn’t over use anybody. There’s guys down there that are rested and could extend the game. So, I don’t know that we won’t do this again.”

The Braves have an off day on Monday and then again on Thursday during this homestand which will allow them to skip the fifth starter spot until later this month. It wouldn’t have made a lot of sense to make a roster move and risk losing someone.

As far as the plan behind Chavez, Snitker said that everyone is available. It seems like a good spot for Spencer Strider but Snitker also mentioned Jackson Stephens, Tyler Thornburg and Tyler Matzek by name as potential options.

Charlie Morton to start Sunday

The Braves announced Friday that Charlie Morton would start Sunday’s series finale on regular rest. Morton and Kyle Wright were options after starting Tuesday’s doubleheader. Wright will now get a couple of extra days of rest. Snitker said that Morton was ready to get back out there.

“We talked to Charlie being the kind of the senior member,” Snitker said. “I think he wants to get back out there. He kind of feels like instead of the extra rest, he needs to try and get his thing together. So he was all for going on Sunday.”

Morton struggled through the first two innings in New York but settled down and was able to pitch into the sixth inning.

Injury Updates

Mike Soroka is continuing to rehab and hasn’t suffered any setbacks. He recently traveled back to Green Bay to visit with his doctor according to Snitker.

“He’s just been doing his normal. He’s off the mound a little bit and throwing and I think he just went to Green Bay,” Snitker said of Soroka. “So everything’s going good. He hasn’t had setbacks or anything so, he’s doing what they have for him on his rehab schedule.”

Manny Piña is on the injured list due to a sore wrist that has bothered him for most of the regular season. Snitker said that Piña was doing baseball related activity again, but that it was still a day-to-day situation.

“I saw him going to the cage today,” Snitker said. “He’s still a little sore, but back doing activity, so it will be just kind of be a day to day thing with him.”

The Braves haven’t stuck to a strict regimented plan with Ronald Acuña Jr, but Snitker acknowledged that the two upcoming off days would help them keep him in the lineup. He did stress that it was still very much a day-to-day thing in regards to Acuña’s health.

“It’s still going to be a day to day thing after he plays,” Snitker said. “When he comes in, they’ll evaluate him, they’ll measure him, they’ll strength test him and all that kind of stuff. But, I think with where he’s at now and with the off days that could really help us get him out there more.”

Travis Demeritte was scratched from Sunday’s lineup for what was called fatigue. Guillermo Heredia is starting in left field Friday against left-hander Eric Lauer, but Snitker said that Demeritte is fine and that he will be available off the bench.

“Yeah, he’s fine. He’ll be available off the bench.”