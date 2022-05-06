Game Thread 5/6/2022: Braves vs. Brewers

The Atlanta Braves are back at home following a trip to Texas and New York and now they’re about to welcome in what looks to be another tough Brewers team. Hopefully this game will go the same way that the NLDS did last season — in that case, the Braves would be in pretty good shape! As far as tonight goes, let’s see some good work from the bullpen while also getting some solid offense as well. Sounds basic, but that’s baseball for you.