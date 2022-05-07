This Day in Braves History: Julio Franco becomes second oldest player to homer in a game

Braves Franchise History

1975 - The Atlanta Braves trade holdout first baseman Dick Allen and catcher Johnny Oates to the Phillies for catcher Jim Essian, outfielder Barry Bonnell and cash. Allen refused to report to the Braves after he was acquired in an off-season deal with the White Sox.

2005 - Julio Franco records three hits including his first home run of the season in a 4-1 victory over the Astros. Franco becomes the second oldest player in major league history to homer at 46 years, 257 days.

MLB History

1917 - Babe Ruth outpitches Walter Johnson allowing just two hits in a 1-0 win by the Red Sox over the Senators. Ruth drove in the only run of the game with a sacrifice fly.

1940 - The Brooklyn Dodgers become the first team to travel by plane on a trip to Chicago from St. Louis.

1966 - The Yankees fire manager Johnny Keane and is replaced by GM Ralph Houk. New York started the season 4-16.

2008 - Rookie Joey Votto becomes the 23rd Reds player in history to homer three times in a game.

2009 - Dodgers outfielder Manny Ramirez is suspended for 50 games after testing positive for a banned substance.

2011 - Andre Ethier’s 30-game hitting streak ends in a 4-2 loss to the Mets. Ethier ends up one game short of the franchise record held by Willie Davis.

2014 - Nolan Arrenado has three hits and extends his hitting streak to 27 games tying the Rockies record.

2016 - Bartolo Colon at age 42, becomes the oldest player to hit his first career home run.

