Braves look to even the series behind Max Fried in a premiere pitching matchup

After another frustrating loss on Friday night, the Braves will have an opportunity to even the series with the Brewers at one win a piece behind Max Fried, who has been fantastic this season. Despite Max being great, this cannot be considered a clear Atlanta advantage in the pitching matchup, as reigning NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes will take the mound for Milwaukee and his 2022 has started in dominant fashion, although slightly worse than he was last season, when he put up a 2.43/1.99/1.63/2.30 ERA/xERA/FIP/xFIP slash line.

Max Fried has been one of the best pitchers in baseball so far this season, with the addition of an effective changeup to his arsenal. He hasn’t had great strikeout numbers (8.10 K/9), but he also has only walked one batter so far this season in 30.0 innings, which is pretty incredible.

Corbin Burnes has been better than Max so far this season by most metrics aside from FIP and BB%. He works primarily off of his great mid-90s cutter, and mixes in a four-seamer, changeup, curveball, and slider the rest of the time.

This is obviously a tough matchup for a Braves’ lineup that has had some bad luck and just not been good enough this season. Ivan wrote a nice piece dissecting the...suboptimal start to the season for Atlanta, which you can read HERE. Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his first homer of the season on Friday in mammoth fashion, while falling down, and hopefully that is a sign of Ronald being fully back to his peak ability. This offense could certainly use it. Marcell Ozuna has not been good recently and his production is sorely missed, along with the lack of home-runs from Adam Duvall so far this season. Matt Olson went on a long cold streak after a torrid start, but has been a better over the last few days, and Dansby Swanson seems to be on the “competent hitter” side of his Jekyll and Hyde offensive profile at the moment. Hopefully the offense can really start producing to the level of it’s talent, or at least the level of it’s inputs.

Game Date/Time: Saturday, May 7, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan