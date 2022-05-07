Braves News: Acuña Homers in 6-3 Defeat, Charlie Morton’s Struggles, and More

It was a less-than-ideal Friday night for the Braves, who dropped game one against the Brewers with a final score of 6-3.

Jesse Chavez only lasted one inning after surrendering 3 hits, which Milwaukee cashed in for 2 runs early.

Spencer Strider later delivered 4 scoreless innings to keep the Braves’ hopes alive, but 3 hits weren’t enough to outlast the Milwaukee lineup.

The highlight of the night came in the fourth inning when Ronald Acuña Jr. homered for the first time upon his return.

The Braves look to get back into the win column tonight at 7:20 ET with Max Fried on the hill.

Braves News:

MLB News:

Umpire Dan Bellino apologizes after ejecting Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner was ejected after a routine sticky-substance check at the end of the first inning.

The A’s placed starter Cole Irvin on the 15-day IL with shoulder tendonitis. Irvin becomes eligible for return on May 17.

Phillies RF Nick Castellanos was hit by a pitch on Thursday night and only suffered a bruised wrist. He is day-to-day.

Twins SS Carlos Correa is day-to-day after a pitch ran in and hit his finger. He is experiencing soreness and inflammation, but CT scans were negative.

Royce Lewis, No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, has been called up by the Twins.

Jarren Duran will take over CF for the Red Sox while Kike Hernandez is on the COVID list. Duran hit leadoff on Friday night, going 1-for-4 with a triple.

The Reds designated reliever Buck Farmer for assignment. Farmer has tossed 12 innings and given up 10 runs in 10 appearances this season.

The Brewers optioned INF Keston Hiura to Triple-A Nashville. Hiura’s strikeout rate is nearly 31%. In a corresponding move, the Brewers selected the contract of RHP Luis Perdomo. Perdomo sat out all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright is on the COVID list after testing positive for the virus.

The Marlins placed Brian Anderson on the IL. There are no details, so it is safe to assume he is on the COVID list.