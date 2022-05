Share All sharing options for: May 7: Brewers vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will continue a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday afternoon at Truist Park. Atlanta fell in the opener 6-3 and dropped to 12-16 on the season. Saturday’s game will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Max Fried and reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes.

First pitch for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.