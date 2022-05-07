Game Thread 5/7/2022: Braves vs Brewers

The Braves face off against the Brewers today at 7:20 PM. You can read the game preview HERE, in which I discussed the awesome pitching matchup we get between Max Fried and Corbin Burns, as well as the current state of the Braves offense. The Statcast batted ball profile for the starting lineups can be seen below, as displayed on Baseball Savant.

Travis Demeritte is back in tonight after Guillermo Heredia started in left field on Friday in (another) frustrating loss. While we obviously all want the Braves to win, we should try to enjoy the premium pitching matchup that we get this Saturday night between two of the top pitchers in the games. It would, however, be fun for the Braves offense to jump all over Corbin Burnes. It would also be helpful if Rowdy Tellez didn’t terrorize the Braves’ pitching once again during the game tonight.