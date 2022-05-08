Braves News: Fun 3-2 win, Max Fried’s dominance, Ronald Acuna, more

I was on recap duty Saturday and got treated to what might have been my favorite regular season game that I’ve ever had to recap. The game had some awesome pitching from Max Fried and Corbin Burnes, some spectacular defensive plays from the likes of Dansby Swanson, Travis Demeritte, and Travis d’Arnaud, and a big homer on the second straight night from Ronald Acuna. The Braves won the game 3-2 against a very good Brewers team. This game had some spectacular highlights in all aspects of the game for Atlanta and was a great overall team performance.

Braves News

MLB News

The Seattle Mariners are calling up top pitching prospect George Kirby from AA to start Sunday’s game.

The Dodgers selected Braves Legend Robbie Erlin for their 27th player during their Saturday doubleheader.

Toronto activated Teoscar Hernandez from the IL.

The Phillies placed Didi Gregorius on the 10-day IL and called up Bryson Stott to take his place.

Chris Sale’s return from injury will be delayed by a “personal medical issue”.