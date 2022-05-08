Charlie Morton, Braves look for series win Sunday versus Brewers

After capturing one of their best wins of the season, the Atlanta Braves will try to secure a series win Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Fried out dueled Corbin Burnes allowing one run over seven innings in a 3-2 win. Ronald Acuña Jr. finished with two hits including his second home run of the season.

Charlie Morton will make his sixth start of the season for the Braves in Sunday’s finale. Atlanta had the option of pushing Morton back a couple of days, but he wanted to stay on schedule after finishing his last start on a good note. Morton allowed six hits and four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings in his last outing against the Mets. Four of those runs came in the first two innings in which he needed 56 pitches. He seemed to settle in and was able to pitch into the sixth saving the bullpen. Morton has allowed at least three runs in four of his five starts.

Left-hander Aaron Ashby will make his third start of the season for the Brewers in the finale. Ashby began the season in the Brewers bullpen, but recently shifted to the rotation. He’s allowed just 15 hits and five earned runs overall in 19 1/3 innings. As a starter, he’s allowed just three hits and one earned run in 9 2/3 innings.

Acuña recorded his first multi-hit game of the season in Saturday’s win. He is currently riding a five-game hitting streak and has hit safely in seven of his eight games played this season.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at Truist Park at 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, May 8, 1:35 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan