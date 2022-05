The Atlanta Braves will try to make it two straight wins when they close out a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Atlanta dropped the opener of the series Friday 6-3, but bounced back behind Max Fried Saturday to win 3-2. Charlie Morton will get the start for the Braves in Sunday’s finale while the Brewers will go with left-hander Aaron Ashby.

First pitch from Truist Park is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.