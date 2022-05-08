Brewers vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will wrap up a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday afternoon at Truist Park. Atlanta suffered a 6-3 loss in Friday’s opener, but took Saturday’s game 3-2 behind another great performance by Max Fried on the mound. Charlie Morton will get the start Sunday for Atlanta while Milwaukee will go with left-hander Aaron Ashby.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in the lineup Sunday as the DH. Marcell Ozuna gets the start in left field while Travis Demeritte shifts over to right. William Contreras gets the start behind the plate and will be hitting ninth.

For the Brewers, Hunter Renfroe will DH and hit fifth. Tyrone Taylor gets the start in right and will hit sixth. Former Brave Jace Peterson is in the lineup at third base and will hit ninth.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.