Adam Duvall, William Contreras homer as Braves dump Brewers, 9-2

The Atlanta Braves erupted for nine runs in support of Charlie Morton in a win over the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday at Truist Park.

Morton came into Sunday’s game looking for progress after a tough stretch to start the season. He breezed through a perfect first, but found himself in trouble in the second thanks to a pair of walks and a single. Morton was able to wiggle off the hook striking out Lorenzo Cain before getting Jace Peterson to fly out to leave the runners stranded.

The Braves got their offense going in the second as Ozzie Albies and Travis Demeritte both singled to put runners at first and second with one out. Aaron Ashby then walked Dansby Swanson to load the bases and then issued another free pass to William Contreras to force home the first run of the game.

Ronald Acuña Jr. reached on a fielder’s choice as he grounded into the hole at short. Demeritte scored to make it 2-0. Matt Olson followed with a bloop double that scored Swanson and Acuña to push the lead to 4-0. Acuña showed off the wheels as he scored all the way from first on the play.

The Braves tacked on another run in the third when Adam Duvall homered to the opposite field to make it 5-0.

Atlanta loaded the bases again in the fourth and tacked on another run thanks to a wild pitch by Ashby.

Given an early lead, Morton continued to plug along. He allowed a single and hit a batter in the third, but got Rowdy Tellez and Hunter Renfroe to fly out to leave the runners stranded. Morton walked Tyrone Taylor to lead off the fourth but a fly out and a double play got him out of the inning. He retired the side in order in the fifth and would exit having allowed two hits and three walks over five scoreless innings.

The Braves blew the game wide open in the fifth. Duvall reached on a hit by pitch and then moved up to second on a two-out single by Swanson. Contreras followed with a three-run blast to push the lead to 9-0.

Collin McHugh and Darren O’Day retired the side in order in the sixth and seventh. Tyler Matzek struggled again in the eighth. Jace Peterson singled off of Matzek’s glove to get things started and then moved to second after a walk by Kolten Wong. Mike Brousseau followed with a single that scored Peterson to make it 9-1. Christian Yelich then bounced back to Matzek who started the 1-6-3 double play. Wong scored to make it 9-2. Matzek then got Rowdy Tellez to fly out to end the inning. Will Smith final three hitters in order to end the game.

The Braves improve to 14-16 on the season and record just their second series win of the season. They will enjoy another off day on Monday before continuing their homestand with a brief two-game series against the Boston Red Sox.