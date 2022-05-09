Braves News: Braves win second series of season, bottom of lineup producing, plus more

Charlie Morton had his best start of the season.

The Braves offense produced one of its best games of the season.

And the end result was a series win over one the best teams in baseball. After Max Fried put together another outstanding start on Saturday, Charlie Morton continued to progress past his early season struggles with a good performance on Sunday. Sure, he still had to work through trouble, but the curveball was performing well enough to keep the Brewers off balance for five innings.

Another big story from the weekend was the continued production from the second half of the Braves order. Since April 22nd, the Braves 6-9 hitters, as a collective unit, have been the best in baseball. Compared to other MLB teams combined production from that portion of the lineup, the Braves lead baseball in OPS and ISO and are tied for the lead in home runs and BB% over the aforementioned time span . With the recent struggles of Matt Olson and Marcel Ozuna, the successes of Dansby Swanson, Adam Duvall, and Travis d’Arnaud could not have come at a better time. Hopefully, this offensive success will continue throughout May, and the Braves can put together more series wins over the next few weeks.

Braves News

Another exciting development is the power William Contreras has shown early in the season to make the Braves have one of the best catcher combos in baseball.

Though Kyle Muller struggled in his 2022 debut against the Rangers a few days ago, he regained his successful ways in the minors with a strong start over the weekend.

Justin Toscano of the AJC looks at what the future plans are for Spencer Strider as the 2022 season progresses for the Braves young flamethrower.

Brad Rowland and Eric Cole look at the week that was and the week to come, including some fun praise for Max Fried and Ronald Acuna Jr., in the latest Batter Power podcast episode.

MLB News