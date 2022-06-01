This Day in Braves History: Phillip Wellman puts on a show

Braves Franchise History

1917 - The Boston Braves’ Hank Gowdy becomes the first major leaguer to enlist in World War I.

1955 - Duke Snider homers three times at Ebbets Field to help the Brooklyn Dodgers to an 11-8 win over the Milwaukee Braves. The Dodgers set a franchise record with six home runs in the game.

1987 - Phil Niekro picks up his 314th win in a 9-6 win by the Indians over the Tigers. The win gives him and his brother Joe a combined 530 victories which surpasses the record set by Gaylord and Jim Perry.

2007 - Mississippi Braves manager Phillip Wellman throws an epic tirade in a game against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

MLB History

1925 - Lou Gehrig pinch-hits for Pee Wee Wanninger beginning his streak of 2,130 consecutive games played.

1941 - Mel Ott hits the 400th home run of his career and records his 1,500th career RBI in a 3-2 Giants’ win over the Reds.

1975 - Nolan Ryan tosses his fourth career no-hitter and picks up his 100th career victory in the process in a 1-0 win by the Angels over the Orioles.

2012 - Johan Santana throws the first no-hitter in the history of the New York Mets when he defeats the Cardinals 8-0. Santana walked five in the game and threw 134 pitches.

2016 - Marlon Byrd is suspended for 162 games after testing positive for PEDs for the second time in his career.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.