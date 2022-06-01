Bullpen blows multiple leads, spoils Matt Olson’s big night as Braves lose wild one 8-7 to Diamondbacks.

Matt Olson had his best game in a Braves uniform Tuesday night in Arizona, going 4-5 with a HR, two doubles, and 4 RBI, but it wasn’t enough as the bullpen struggled and the Braves lose to the Diamondbacks 8-7 in extra-innings.

With the loss, the Braves move to 23-27 on the season, and now have to win tomorrow to avoid the 3-game sweep.

Olson’s big night started with a double in the 2nd inning with one out, but he was left stranded after the next hitters grounded out and popped out. After the Braves scored their first run of the game in the third inning off a Ronald Acuña Jr RBI double, Olson came up in the fourth inning following an Austin Riley single and launched a monster 2-run home-run to right field, his sixth of the season.

But he wasn’t done there. When Olson came up in the fifth inning, the bases were loaded after an Ronald Acuña Jr hit-by-pitch, a Marcell Ozuna walk, and an Austin Riley walk. Olson battled in a seven-pitch at-bat before running the count 3-2, and then stroked a 2-run double to left-center field off left-hander Kyle Nelson to give the Braves a 5-2 lead. Olson added an infield single in the 8th to cap the 4-4 night.

We are once again bringing you a Matt Olson highlight #ForTheA | @mattolson21 pic.twitter.com/bzrmcHe1oX — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 1, 2022

Braves added another run in the sixth inning after Ozzie Albies hit a routine fly ball to left-center field but the Diamondbacks let drop for a double. Rookie Michael Harris then roped an RBI single into center field for the first RBI of his career, and making it a 6-2 game.

As for the starter Charlie Morton, it was another up and down performance. After getting ahead 0-2 to the first batter of the game, the next pitch was a back foot slider that broke too much and hit Daulton Varsho on the back foot. Two batters later, Morton hung a curveball to Christian Walker, who hit it for a 2-run HR, giving Arizona a 2-0 lead.

To his credit, Morton settled in the next few innings, holding Arizona scoreless and giving his offense time to catch up and take lead. But his last inning, the sixth, started with a walk and a double, and that was all for Morton who left a runner with a runner on 2nd and 3rd with no one out. Both runners would come home to score before AJ Minter was able to escape, making it a 6-4 game.

Morton finished the game 5 plus innings pitched, four hits, four earned runs, five strikeouts and 2 walks.

After Minter got out of the 6th, Colin McHugh came in and pitched a scoreless seventh with only one hit allowed. The eighth wasn’t that simple, as the Will Smith experience was on full display. He gave up two singles to start the inning, and then both advanced on a weak groundball to shortstop. After an intentional walk to Walker, Smith induced a another weak ground-out from David Peralta but it was too weak to turn a double play, allowing Arizona’s fifth run to score. Smith was able to strike out DH Cooper Hummel to end the inning, and keep the Braves in front.

Unfortunately, the ninth inning was equally as adventurous for Braves’ closer Kenley Jansen. After singles from two of the first three hitters, Arizona had runners on first and third with one out. Daulton Varsho followed with a flyout to right field that was plenty deep enough to score the tying run, and with it Jansen’s third blown save of the season. Jansen was able to strikeout Jordan Luplow to end the inning and extra innings were upon us.

In the 10th, the Braves got back-to-back singles from Ozuna and Riley to drive in the free runner on 2nd and took a 7-6 lead, but Ozuna was thrown trying to advance to third and the inning died out from there. Braves called on Jackson Stephens to close out win, and well, it didn’t go well for him either. David Peralta singled home the tying run and then advanced to 2nd on an ill advised throw from Adam Duvall. Cooper Hummel then flared the game-winning single down the RF line, giving the Diamondbacks the 8-7 win.

Braves will try and avoid the sweep tomorrow afternoon as Kyle Wright will face Madison Bumgarner in game 3 of the series.