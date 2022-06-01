Braves News: Matt Olson explosive despite extra inning loss, Bryce Elder dominant in Triple-A, and more

Matt Olson had a huge night at the plate as the Atlanta Braves were outlasted by the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 in ten innings. Olson ended his night going 4-for-5 with two doubles, a two-run home run, and a single. He collected four RBI.

Olson got going with a second-inning double, but the offense could not put anything together and left him stranded. In the fourth inning, Olson jacked his sixth homer of the season to give the Braves the 3-2 advantage.

In the fifth, Olson smacked a double to left-center that scored Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna. He now leads MLB in doubles with 23.

We are once again bringing you a Matt Olson highlight #ForTheA | @mattolson21 pic.twitter.com/bzrmcHe1oX — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 1, 2022

He capped his nearly-perfect night by beating out an infield single in the eighth inning.

Despite all insurance provided by Matt Olson, the bullpen was not able to hold on in a heartbreaker. The Braves aim to avoid the sweep as Kyle Wright takes the mound against Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is scheduled for this afternoon at 3:40 ET.

Braves News:

Bryce Elder had an impressive Memorial Day outing for the Gwinnett Stripers, tossing eight scoreless innings and surrendering just two hits.

Michael Harris was undoubtedly the biggest asset of the Mississippi Braves, so how will the Double-A affiliate continue without the top prospect?

The 2022 Braves are mimicking their 2021 season, but not in a good way…

Michael Harris’ call to the big leagues headlines the Road to Atlanta Podcast.

MLB News:

LHP JA Happ announced his retirement after spending portions of 15 seasons in the Major Leagues. The now-39-year-old was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the third round of the 2004 draft. He ends his career with 133 wins.

The Washington Nationals designated RHP Austin Voth for assignment. Voth has posted a 10.13 ERA in 2022. To replace his spot on the roster, the Nats selected the contract of reliever Jordan Weems.

The Chicago White Sox placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL on Tuesday after suffering a strained right groin. The move is retroactive to May 29. Skipper Tony La Russa says he is hopeful to have Anderson back within the next three weeks.

Washington Nationals righty Joe Ross will undergo Tommy John surgery after tearing the UCL in his throwing elbow. The former first-round pick underwent Tommy John for the first time in July 2017. There is no question that Ross will miss the remainder of 2022, and it is likely that his 2023 season is in jeopardy.

LHP Dallas Keuchel is headed for free agency after clearing waivers. The Chicago White Sox designated the 34-year-old for assignment over the weekend. Through eight starts in 2022, Keuchel posted a 7.88 ERA and has an alarming walk rate.

The Tampa Bay Rays placed SS Wander Franco on the 10-day IL with a strained quadriceps. He is hopeful to return to the club in two weeks.

Philadelphia Phillies INF Jean Segura fractured his right index finger during Tuesday night’s game. He will undergo a CT scan on Wednesday to determine his next moves.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected the contract of RHP Jason Alexander, who will make his MLB debut on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs. Alexander has tossed 47.2 frames for Triple-A Nashville and has picked up six wins.