June 1: Braves vs Diamondbacks

After dropping the first two games of their road trip, the Atlanta Braves will try to avoid a sweep when they wrap up a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday afternoon. Atlanta let multiple leads slip away Tuesday night in an 8-7 loss in 10 innings spoiling a breakout game by Matt Olson, who finished with four hits, in the process. Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta in the finale and will match up against Atlanta nemesis Madison Bumgarner.

Wednesday’s game has an early start time of 3:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.