Braves claim Joe Dunand off waivers, transfer Manny Piña to 60-day injured list

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move prior to Wednesday’s series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Atlanta claimed infielder Joe Dunand off of waivers from the Miami Marlins and optioned him to Gwinnett. To open up a spot on the 40-man roster, the Braves transferred Manny Piña to the 60-day injured list.

The #Braves today claimed INF Joe Dunand off waivers from the Miami Marlins and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. The club also transferred C Manny Piña to the 60-day injured list. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 1, 2022

Miami designated Dunand for assignment earlier this week. He appeared in three games at the major league level going 3-for-10 with a double and a home run. Dunand is 26 years old and was a second round pick of Miami in 2017. He appeared in 20 games at the Triple A level this season hitting .242/.354/.424 with a 112 wRC+.

Related Updated Braves Roster

Prior to this move, the Braves had just two position players that are not currently active on the 40-man roster in outfielders Drew Waters and Travis Demeritte. This move gives them another infield option.

Piña’s move to the 60-day injured list is a procedural move as he will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing wrist surgery.