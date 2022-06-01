Game Thread 6/1/22: Braves at Diamondbacks

The Braves know that they need to be playing better. Us fans know that they need to be playing better. I think we’re all on the same page here as to what needs to be happening, so it’s only a matter of actually getting the job done. Hopefully Kyle Wight can help lead the way with a solid outing this afternoon and it would also be nice to see the offense pickup where they left off last night while eliminating the silly mistakes. It’s June and it’s time for this team to get its act together.