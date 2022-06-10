Braves News: Winning streak at eight, Max Fried’s dominance and more

Max Fried turned in another strong performance for the Atlanta Braves Thursday night as they extended their winning streak to eight-straight games with a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fried scattered eight hits and allowed just one run over six frames. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a single batter. He has allowed just two runs over his last 20 innings covering three starts.

