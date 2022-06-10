 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves News: Winning streak at eight, Max Fried’s dominance and more

Max Fried put together another solid performance while leading the Braves to a win over the Pirates.

By Kris Willis
Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Max Fried turned in another strong performance for the Atlanta Braves Thursday night as they extended their winning streak to eight-straight games with a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fried scattered eight hits and allowed just one run over six frames. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a single batter. He has allowed just two runs over his last 20 innings covering three starts.

  • White Sox manager Tony La Russa opted to intentionally walk Trea Turner on a 1-2 count. Max Muncy followed with a three-run home run to break the game open. Following the game, La Russa defended the decision.

“Is there some question about whether that was good move or not?’’ La Russa, a 77-year-old Hall of Famer, said. “Do you know what [Turner] hits against left-handed pitching with 0-1 or two strikes? Do you know what Muncy hits with two strikes against a left-handed pitcher? Is that really a question? We had an open base and Muncy happened to be the guy behind him and that’s a better matchup.

“Somebody disagrees, that’s the beauty of this game, they’re welcome to it. But that wasn’t a tough call.”

