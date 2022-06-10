Braves News: Winning streak at eight, Max Fried’s dominance and more

Max Fried turned in another strong performance for the Atlanta Braves Thursday night as they extended their winning streak to eight-straight games with a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fried scattered eight hits and allowed just one run over six frames. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a single batter. He has allowed just two runs over his last 20 innings covering three starts.
More Braves News
- In this week’s Starting Nine, Cory McCartney takes a look at the eight best pitches thrown by Braves pitchers this season.
MLB News
- White Sox manager Tony La Russa opted to intentionally walk Trea Turner on a 1-2 count. Max Muncy followed with a three-run home run to break the game open. Following the game, La Russa defended the decision.
“Is there some question about whether that was good move or not?’’ La Russa, a 77-year-old Hall of Famer, said. “Do you know what [Turner] hits against left-handed pitching with 0-1 or two strikes? Do you know what Muncy hits with two strikes against a left-handed pitcher? Is that really a question? We had an open base and Muncy happened to be the guy behind him and that’s a better matchup.
“Somebody disagrees, that’s the beauty of this game, they’re welcome to it. But that wasn’t a tough call.”
- Major League Baseball is testing the use of pre-tacked baseballs in Double A according to a report by The Athletic’s Evan Drellich. Per the report, the league is testing two different substances in the Texas and Southern Leagues.
- Bad news for the Reds who will be without catcher Tyler Stephenson going forward after he suffered a fractured right thumb. Stephenson is expected to miss four to six weeks with the injury.
- The Royals signed outfielder Roman Quinn to a minor league deal. Quinn was designated for assignment by the Phillies last week.
- The Cubs’ Willson Contreras and the Twins’ Gary Sanchez both avoided arbitration by agreeing to one-year deals. Contreras gets $9.625 million from Chicago while Sanchez will make $9 million.
