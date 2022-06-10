Braves Franchise History

1918: The Braves’ Dick Rudolph fires the second one-hitter in two days‚ beating Rube Bressler and the visiting Reds‚ 3-0. Hal Chase has the lone hit.

1931: Rabbit Maranville scores five runs in the Braves’ 13 - 4 victory over the Cardinals.

1957: The Braves’ Bob Buhl beats Brooklyn’s Don Newcombe‚ 3 - 1.

1961: The Braves play home run derby at Wrigley as they tie a National League record with 14 long balls in three game series.

1972: Hank Aaron continues to rewrite the record books in a 15-3 boat race over the Philadelphia Phillies. Aaron rips a Grand Slam, which is his 649th home run, moving him ahead of Willie Mays into second place on the career list. It is also his 14th grand slam, tying Gil Hodges’ National League record.

1996: the Braves drop game to the Mets 8-3 despite five hits from shortstop Jeff Blauser. Todd Hundley was the ultimate villain crushing 2 homers and knocking in five.

MLB History

1911: At Pittsburgh‚ the Bucs’ Bobby Byrne steals second base‚ third base‚ and home in the same inning against Brooklyn. His swipe of second is on the back end of a double steal with Fred Clarke scoring on a contested play. When Brooklyn C Bill Bergen and pitcher Doc Scanlan argue the call with Bill Klem‚ Byrne sneaks to third. Scanlan gets tossed by umpire Klem and the remaining 8 runs are rung up against reliever George Bell. After Dots Miller walks‚ he and Byrne pull of another double steal. Up 8 - 0 in the 8th‚ Pittsburgh tries a triple steal‚ and scores a run on a throwing error. But no steals are handed out on the play. The final score is 9 - 0.

1984: The Cubs add a ninth-inning insurance run on a triple steal to beat the Cardinals’ Joaquin Andujar, 2 - 0. Leon Durham steals home‚ while Jody Davis takes third base and Larry Bowa goes to second.

2000: Darin Erstad hits a double in the Anaheim Angels’ 10 - 3 win over Arizona. With a major league-leading 100 hits in 61 games, Erstad becomes the fastest to reach the 100-hit mark since Heinie Manush did it in 60 games for the 1934 Washington Senators.

2005: The Orioles down the Reds‚ 4 - 3. The interleague matchup marks the first time in history that three 500-home run players appear in the same game - Sammy Sosa‚ Rafael Palmeiro‚ and Ken Griffey Jr.

2005 Show Me the Money! The 1919 contract that sent Babe Ruth from the Red Sox to the Yankees brings in a staggering $996‚000 at auction.