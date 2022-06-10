Spencer Strider, Braves look to keep streak going against Pirates

After a win in the series opener, the Atlanta Braves will try to extend their winning streak to a season-high nine-straight games when they continue a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday night at Truist Park. Max Fried allowed one run over six innings Thursday and the Braves did just enough offensively to score a 3-1 win. It was just Atlanta’s fifth win this season in which they didn’t homer. The last time the Braves won nine straight games was last August.

Spencer Strider will make his third straight start since joining the rotation. As a starter, Strider’s results have been a bit of a mixed bag. Atlanta’s defense let him down in his first start where he allowed five runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings against the Diamondbacks. He allowed just two hits and one run in his last start but exited after the fourth due to a high pitch count stemming from five walks. Friday’s game will be Strider’s first start at home.

The Pirates will counter with right-hander Roansy Contreras who will be making his fourth start since joining the rotation after a three early relief appearances. Contreras allowed just four hits, an unearned run and struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings in his last start against Arizona. He has been excellent as a starter allowing just 12 hits and two earned runs in 15 2/3 innings.

First pitch Friday night is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

DraftKings Odds: Braves -210, Pirates +175

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, June 10, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan