June 10: Pirates vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will be looking for a season-best, ninth-straight win Friday night when they continue a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta took the opener of the series Thursday night 3-1 to climb to four games above .500 for the first time this season. Spencer Strider will make his third start of the season for the Braves Friday night while the Pirates will counter with right-hander Roansy Contreras.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.