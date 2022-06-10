Battery Power TV: Let the good times roll, as streaking Braves gain ground in East

The streaking Braves have gained four games on the Mets in the National League East behind an offense that’s delivering and strong pitching.

Is this team taking advantage of a soft schedule or is it finally time to declare “the champs are here?”

Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney dive into the collective effort that’s fueled this turnaround, Michael Harris II’s impact, Marcell Ozuna’s continued struggles and two pitchers who loom large as the series with the Pirates continues.

