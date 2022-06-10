 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves claim Mike Ford off waivers, designate Joseph Dunand for assignment

Atlanta adds more infield depth.

By Kris Willis Updated
/ new
MLB: MAY 31 Mariners at Orioles Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move prior to Friday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta claimed first baseman Mike Ford off of waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated infielder Joseph Dunand for assignment.

This will be Ford’s third stop this season as he also has spent time with the Giants and most recently the Mariners. He has appeared in 17 games this season and is hitting .182/.357/.212 and a 91 wRC+. Ford has appeared in 118 games in his career at the major league level and has a .197/.307/.400 line with a 91 wRC+.

The Braves claimed Dunand off waivers from the Marlins on June 1. He was 3-for-17 at the plate in five games with Gwinnett.

The move feels more like a shuffling of the deck chairs than anything else. Ford could theoretically give them another left-handed bench option if needed. The Braves will have to drop a pitcher and add a position player on June 19 assuming the league and the deadline don’t postpone the deadline again.

In This Stream

June 10: Pirates vs Braves

View all 3 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...