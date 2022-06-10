Braves claim Mike Ford off waivers, designate Joseph Dunand for assignment

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move prior to Friday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta claimed first baseman Mike Ford off of waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated infielder Joseph Dunand for assignment.

The #Braves today claimed 1B Mike Ford off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated INF Joseph Dunand for assignment. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 10, 2022

This will be Ford’s third stop this season as he also has spent time with the Giants and most recently the Mariners. He has appeared in 17 games this season and is hitting .182/.357/.212 and a 91 wRC+. Ford has appeared in 118 games in his career at the major league level and has a .197/.307/.400 line with a 91 wRC+.

The Braves claimed Dunand off waivers from the Marlins on June 1. He was 3-for-17 at the plate in five games with Gwinnett.

The move feels more like a shuffling of the deck chairs than anything else. Ford could theoretically give them another left-handed bench option if needed. The Braves will have to drop a pitcher and add a position player on June 19 assuming the league and the deadline don’t postpone the deadline again.