Pirates vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to extend their winning streak to a league-best ninth-straight game when they continue a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta took the opener of the series 3-1 Thursday behind another good outing by Max Fried. Spencer Strider will get the start for Atlanta Friday while Pittsburgh will go with righty Roansy Contreras.

Marcell Ozuna is out the Braves’ lineup Friday with William Contreras getting the start as the DH. Ronald Acuña Jr. will be joined in the outfield by Michael Harries and Adam Duvall.

For the Pirates, Cal Mitchell will get the start in right field and will hit fifth. Travis Swaggerty will be in left field and moves up to the sixth spot in the order. Michael Perez will get the start behind the plate and will be hitting eighth.

Friday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.