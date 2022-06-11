 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves News: Dansby Swanson on Spencer Strider, Mike Ford claimed off waivers and more

Nine in a row for the Braves.

By Kaitlyn Monnin
Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves picked up their ninth consecutive win after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Friday night. Spencer Strider earned the start and tossed 5.2 frames. He struck out eight, walked one, and gave up four hits.

“He’s a really good competitor,” said Dansby Swanson on Strider’s third start. “And you combine that with his ability,” he added, “it just makes him that much more special. I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Strider wasn’t the only Brave with a productive night. Dansby Swanson tallied three hits and recorded two RBI, courtesy of his two-run blast in the third inning.

Charlie Morton takes the mound this afternoon at 4:10 ET as the Braves seek their tenth consecutive win.

Braves News:

The Atlanta Braves claimed 1B Mike Ford off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. In a corresponding move, the club designated INF Joseph Dunand for assignment. Ford has appeared in 17 games this season and slashes .182/.357/.212.

The Braves are finally beginning to heat up. This week’s episode of Battery Power TV discusses Michael Harris’ impact, Marcell Ozuna’s struggles, and more.

AJ Smith-Shawver’s performance, Andrew Hoffman’s start, and more in the Braves minor league recap.

MLB News:

The Cincinnati Reds beat reliever Lucas Sims in arbitration. Sims was seeking a $1.6M salary but will instead earn $1.2M.

The Chicago Cubs designated OF Clint Frazier for assignment. Frazier has only appeared in 19 games this season, hitting .216. The Cubs will have a week to trade or put him on waivers.

RHP Andrew Kittredge of the Tampa Bay Rays will undergo Tommy John surgery. Kittredge has only tossed 20 innings this season and posted a 3.15 ERA.

The San Diego Padres signed Robinson Cano to a minor league deal and assigned him to Triple-A El Paso. Just a week ago, the veteran lost his spot on San Diego’s roster.

Detroit Tigers RHP Casey Mize will undergo Tommy John surgery after stretching his ulnar collateral ligament. Mize came up huge for the Tigers last season, pitching 150.1 innings with a 3.71 ERA.

