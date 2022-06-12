Braves News: 10 straight wins, closing the division gap, more

Well the Braves went and did it again on Saturday, as a seventh inning offensive detonation for eight runs propelled Atlanta to their tenth (10th) straight victory. Charlie Morton was...something in this game. He recorded 12 strikeouts and 23 swings and misses, but allowed four runs over 6.0 innings. I thought he got a bit unlucky to have given up that many runs, but he did give up some hard contact. It was just generally a weird game for Charlie, but one that I’m choosing to be optimistic about, given that the swings and misses were missing (ha) earlier in the season.

Braves News

Here is our game recap from the weird but satisfying tenth straight victory on Saturday.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Lebron James have had some back and forth in recent weeks, as a result of some home run celebrations.

William Contreras was included in this article about second year standout players.

MLB News

The Braves aren’t the only NL East team on a hot streak.

Giancarlo Stanton vaporized a baseball on Saturday.

Here are some injury updates from players around the league, such as Walker Buehler, Jacob deGrom, and Max Scherzer.