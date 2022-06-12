June 11: Braves 10, Pirates 4

An eight-run seventh propelled the Atlanta Braves to their 10th consecutive win with a 10-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ozzie Albies’ grand slam in the seventh blew the game open as Atlanta overcame a 4-2 deficit. With the win, Atlanta improves to 33-27 on the season and now trail the Mets by 5.5 games in the NL East standings.
Seventh-inning broadside sinks Pirates as Braves win 10th straight, 10-4
The Braves’ biggest inning of the season to date featured a three-run single and an Ozzie Albies grand slam
