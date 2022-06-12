Braves look to push winning streak to 11 Sunday behind Kyle Wright

After a big come-from-behind win Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will try to close out a perfect homestand Sunday when they wrap up a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Braves fought back from a 4-2 deficit Saturday with an eight-run eighth inning that was capped off with a grand slam by Ozzie Albies to score a 10-4 win. Atlanta has now won 10 straight games which is their longest winning streak since 2013.

Atlanta enters play Sunday a season-best, six games over .500 at 33-27. During the streak, they have cut significantly into the New York Mets’ division lead which is down to 5.5 games entering Sunday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. led off Saturday’s game with his 25th career leadoff home run and his second this season. Acuña already holds the Braves’ franchise record for leadoff homers and is second in the majors since his debut in 2018. He has started eight-straight games in right field and is hitting .333/.429/.889 with three home runs and six runs scored on the current homestand.

Kyle Wright will try to keep it going for Atlanta Sunday when he makes his 12th start of the season. Wright is coming off one of the best starts of his career where he allowed he allowed two runs over a career-best eight innings to go along with seven strikeouts against Oakland. Wright has allowed just two runs over his last two starts combined and has a 2.62 ERA in 44 2/3 innings at home this season.

The Pirates will go with veteran left-hander Jose Quintana who has put together a solid season with the Pirates, but has struggled of late. Quintana was tagged for seven hits and four runs in just 3 1/3 innings in his last start against the Tigers. Through two starts in June, he has allowed 14 hits and six runs in just 7 2/3 innings. Quintana has struggled in four career starts against Atlanta allowing 30 hits and 18 runs in just 18 2/3 innings.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 1:35 p.m. ET at Truist Park and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, June 12, 1:35 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan