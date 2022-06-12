 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB: JUN 11 Pirates at Braves

June 12: Pirates vs Braves

Contributors: Kris Willis
The Atlanta Braves will be looking to extend their winning streak to 11-straight games when they wrap up a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta Sunday while the Pirates will go with veteran left-hander Jose Quintana. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Jun 12, 2022, 9:00am EDT