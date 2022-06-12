June 12: Pirates vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to extend their winning streak to 11-straight games when they wrap up a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta Sunday while the Pirates will go with veteran left-hander Jose Quintana. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.
Filed under:
- Stream
1 Total Update SinceFollow this stream
Jun 12, 2022, 9:00am EDT
Jun 12, 2022, 9:00am EDT
-
June 12
Braves look to push winning streak to 11 Sunday behind Kyle Wright
Atlanta is looking to cap off a perfect homestand Sunday against the Pirates.