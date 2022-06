Adam Duvall accounted for two of Atlanta’s four home runs to help then notch their 11th straight win with a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta improves to 34-27 on the season and completes a 6-0 homestand. Kyle Wright turned in another good performance allowing three runs over six innings to go along with seven strikeouts. William Contreras and Matt Olson both homered in the win.

Atlanta will hit the road Monday when they begin a three-game series against the Nationals.