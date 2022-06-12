Pirates vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it 11 straight wins Sunday afternoon when they wrap up a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta and will match up against Pittsburgh lefty Jose Quintana.

The Braves will go with their normal grouping with the exception of William Contreras who will be behind the plate and hitting seventh. Ronald Acuña Jr. will be making his ninth straight start in right field.

For the Pirates, Tucupita Marcano moves up into the leadoff spot and will be followed by Bryan Reynolds and Ke’Bryan Hayes who drops to third. Michael Chavis gets the start at first base and will hit sixth.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.