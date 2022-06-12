Adam Duvall homers twice as Braves defeat Pirates 5-3

The Atlanta Braves continue to roll as they extended their winning streak to 11 straight games with a 5-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Braves didn’t have to wait long before getting on the scoreboard. William Contreras stepped to the plate with two outs in the second and lined a 2-1 fastball off the foul pole in left for a solo home run. That was Contreras’ ninth home run in just his 27th game of the season. Adam Duvall made it back-to-back homers as he launched one into the Hank Aaron Terrace in left to give Kyle Wright a 2-0 lead.

Wright retired seven of the first eight batters he faced, but a one-out walk to Diego Castillo came back to haunt him. Tucupita Marcano doubled to right to put runners at second and third. Bryan Reynolds then lifted a sacrifice fly to right that scored Castillo to cut Atlanta’s lead in half at 2-1.

Contreras and Duvall struck again in the fourth. Contreras lined a double into the right center field gap to get things started and then came around to score as Duvall homered to the opposite field to extend the lead to 4-1.

Wright retired the first two hitters in the fifth before Marcano singled. Reynolds followed with a long fly down the right field line that he some how was able to keep fair for a two-run home run to cut the lead to 4-3.

Wright retired the last four batters he faced and would give way to Will Smith in the seventh. Wright was solid again allowing five hits, two walks and three runs over six innings. He struck out seven while throwing 79 pitches.

Smith retired the side in order in a perfect seventh. A.J. Minter took over in the eighth and allowed a one-out single to Reynolds, but struck out Ke’Bryan Hayes and then picked Reynolds off first to end the inning.

Matt Olson provided some insurance in the eighth with a solo home run off of Chase De Jong to push the lead to 5-3.

Kenley Jansen entered in the ninth and allowed a bloop single to Daniel Vogelbach off the glove of Dansby Swanson. Jansen recovered and retired the next three Pirates hitters in order to end the game.

Atlanta improves to 34-27 and go a perfect 6-0 on the homestand. Their 11 game winning streak is their longest since 2013. They will hit the road on Monday where they will begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.