This Day in Braves History: Javy Lopez and Andruw Jones go back-to-back in consecutive innings

Braves Franchise History

1998 - Javy Lopez and Andruw Jones hit back-to-back home runs in consecutive innings. It is the fourth time in major league history.

1999 - The Orioles set a franchise record for runs scored defeating the Braves 22-1. Cal Ripken Jr. goes 6-for-6, including a pair of home runs. John Smoltz was tagged for seven runs in just 2 1/3 innings.

MLB History

1912 - Christy Mathewson records his 300th career win with a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Mathewson will compile a 373-188 record for his career.

1921 - Babe Ruth hits a 460 foot home run into the centerfield bleachers at the Polo Grounds becoming the first player ever to do so.

1948 - Babe Ruth makes his final appearance at Yankee Stadium in front of a crowd of over 49,000. The Yankees retire Ruth’s No. 3 in a ceremony. Ruth will die of throat cancer less than two months later.

1973 - The Dodgers infield of Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Ron Cey and Bill Russell play together for the first time. The quartet will remain together for the next 8 1/2 years.

1980 - Pete Rose has four hits and passes Honus Wagner to move into fifth place on the all-time hit list.

1984 - The Chicago Cubs acquire Rick Sutcliffe, George Frazier and Ron Hassey from Cleveland in exchange for Joe Carter, Mel Hall and pitcher Don Schulze. Sutcliffe will go 16-1 the rest of the way and win the NL Cy Young Award.

1989 - Jack Clark strikes out four times in a 9-6 Padres’ loss to the Reds. Clark sets a major league record with nine strikeouts in two games.

1990 - Willie Wilson picks up his 600th career stolen base in an 11-4 win over the Angels.

2003 - Roger Clemens records the 300th win of his career and becomes the third pitcher in major league history with 4,000 strikeouts.

