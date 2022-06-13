Braves News: Adam Duvall heating up, Braves look to continue making history, more

The Braves are focused on making June in 2022 one of their most memorable months of baseball in a while.

At least in terms of the regular season.

While it may not approach the overall joy of October and November of 2021, the month of June in 2022 may be one of the best months of Braves baseball in recent memory. After completing their third straight series sweep on Sunday, the Braves are looking to earn their 12th straight victory in Washington on Monday. If they accomplish that goal, the Braves will have produced the 5th longest win streak in franchise history.

While many different players are playing significant roles during the streak, the improvement of Adam Duvall has been fun to witness. Duvall now has four home runs and 10 RBIs in the month of June, and while this pace may not be sustainable, it shows he is starting to find his rhythm at the plate. While Duvall is a streaky hitter, when he is hot, the Braves offense becomes very hard to beat.

Braves News

Beyond Duvall, Kyle Wright was again good enough for the Braves to gain and hold the lead throughout much of Sunday’s game.

The AJC looks back at each of the Braves 11 straight wins.

Atlanta will head back on the road on Monday to take on the Nationals in Washington for the first time this season.

Infielder Joe Dunand cleared waivers and returned to Gwinnett.

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman cherish the opportunity to talk about nothing but winning baseball on the latest edition of the Battery Power Podcast.

MLB News