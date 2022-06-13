Braves look for 12th straight win against Nationals

The Atlanta Braves will head back out on the road Monday where they will begin a six-game road trip with a three-game series in Washington against the Nationals. Atlanta completed a perfect homestand with a 5-3 win Sunday over the Pirates and have won 11 straight games to climb a season-best, seven games over .500 at 34-27. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the NL East standings on June 1 but have cut their lead down to 5.5 games entering play Monday. Atlanta has won five straight games on the road and are 14-13 so far this season.

Atlanta’s offense has come to life during their streak. Ronald Acuña Jr. is hitting .368/.457/.737 with four home runs and a 221 wRC+ in June. Combine that with the fact that he has started nine straight games in right field which has given the team’s defense a significant boost. Adam Duvall got off to a terribly slow start, but has also begun to show signs of life. Duvall is slugging .750 during the win streak and four of his six home runs have come during the streak.

Ian Anderson will get the start in Monday’s opener and will be looking to build off of a good outing last time out. Anderson allowed two runs over six innings in a win over Oakland. That snapped a stretch where he had allowed 13 runs in his last 17 2/3 innings.

The Nationals will counter with right-hander Josiah Gray who is coming off a five inning scoreless performance against the Marlins in his last outing. Gray faced Atlanta back on April 13 and allowed just one hit over five scoreless innings. Gray has faced the Braves three times in his career and has allowed four earned runs in 16 innings.

Juan Soto comes into the series hitting just .230 but don’t let that fool you as he has 12 doubles and 13 home runs to go along with a 136 wRC+. Nelson Cruz got off to a slow start, but has been red hot of late hitting .405/.488/.703 with a 229 wRC+ through 10 games in June.

Monday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, June 13, 7:05 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park, Washington, DC

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan