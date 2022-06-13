The really obvious thing driving the Braves’ winning streak

The Braves have won 11 in a row. That’s cool! There’s not much to say it hasn’t been warranted, either. Sure, 11-0 in June is a gaudy number, but the Braves’ production has been pretty great! Various ranks, in June, for these undefeated Braves:

Fifth in wRC+

Fourth in defense, a dramatic turnaround from the disaster that was the defensive play in April and May

Third in total position player fWAR

Fifth in rotation fWAR

Second in relief fWAR (some things haven’t changed)

Third in total pitching fWAR; second in total pitching RA9-WAR (thanks, defense!)

The Braves are third in total team fWAR in June. The Yankees are first and are 10-1 in the month; the Blue Jays have eaten a bit of pavement by being second but going just 7-4. Yay. Fun summer baseball times.

But, I want to point to something else, and it’s probably fairly obvious what it is.

When the Braves were scuffling, their offensive inputs were not matching up with their outputs. All the way through May, the team had MLB’s eighth-best xwOBA (.340) but just its 14th-best wOBA (.311). That gap was the ninth-biggest among teams, and 36 percent larger than the average gap. Middling offensive outputs make it hard to make up for defensive miscues, tactical mistakes, and the like. It’s easier to cover a bad start, a bullpen blowup, or something else when you can score enough to make it go away; it’s way harder to cover those things when, even if you hit it well, you’re less likely to be aptly rewarded for the contact than average.

Even in the latter half of May, when things started to reverse themselves (Braves had a middling wOBA-xwOBA gap), it was hard to see things in a gladdening light, because the Braves’ xwOBA had plummeted into average territory. The Braves went an average-y 7-8 from May 16 through May 31, with basically average wOBA and xwOBA marks.

But, June hasn’t just been a sighting of the light at the end of the tunnel, it’s been the Braves striking a sexy pose while illuminated by a flattering spotlight. Yes, they have a pretty great .371 xwOBA over this stretch, way better than what they did earlier. But, they’re also finally getting good fortune to go with the good batting — a .374 wOBA, when the league as a whole is still underhitting its xwOBA by .008 in June. This combination of the league’s fifth-best xwOBA, fourth-best wOBA, and sixth-”best” gap has been a gamechanger.

As a point of comparison, the Braves had a .362 xwOBA in the first half of April, but the 10th-biggest gap resulting in a .316 wOBA. They went 4-5. Basically the same thing happened in the second half of April (.360 xwOBA, .312 wOBA). They went 6-7. The closest stretch they’ve had xwOBA-wise to this winning streak was Games 2 through 7 (.384 xwOBA, .343 wOBA), where they went 3-3, including two losses in games where the team xwOBAed .375+ but had sub-.300 wOBAs and scored three runs in one game, and one in the other. (The latter was a game started by today’s scheduler opposing hurler, Josiah Gray.)

The lack of persistent xwOBA underperformance has helped the Braves win (and continue to win) the games they should. Through the end of May, they had out-xwOBAed their opponents in 27 of 50 games, and won 21 of those, which is more or less what you’d expect. The real challenge was, instead, the Braves losing all but two of the games in which they were out-xwOBAed — it’s hard to win a quarter of the games you should lose (the “natural” rate, as it were), when the luck tigers are taking chunks out of your thigh. But, hey, in June, the Braves have out-xwOBAed their opponents in every game, and have won every game. Sure, they haven’t gotten a chance to steal any wins, but they haven’t had any stolen on them, either.

To be sure, there are other things to credit. The defense has been a big change — going from 21st (through May) to fourth (June winning streak) is a huge swing. But not losing games in stupid ways because your offense’s outputs are aligning to their inputs (or even getting a little lucky)? Well, that feels about as good as winning 11 in a row.