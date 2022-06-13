June 13: Braves vs Nationals

After an undefeated homestand, the Atlanta Braves will head back out on the road where they will begin a six-game road trip with a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Atlanta extended its winning streak to 11 games Sunday with a 5-3 win over the Pirates. The Braves are 34-27 on the season and will enter play Monday 5.5 games back of the New York Mets. Ian Anderson will get the start for Atlanta while the Nationals will go with young right-hander Josiah Gray.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.