Braves vs Nationals game thread

After an undefeated homestand, the Atlanta Braves will head back out on the road Monday where they will begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Atlanta has won 11 straight games and enter play Monday 5.5 games behind the New York Mets. Ian Anderson will get the start for Atlanta while Washington will go with Josiah Gray.

The Braves will stick with their normal lineup as Travis d’Arnaud returns after sitting out Sunday. Marcell Ozuna is back in there as the DH and will hit seventh while Michael Harris rounds out Atlanta’s nine in the ninth spot.

For the Nationals, Lane Thomas will get the start in centerfield and will lead off. Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell make up the middle of the order. Maikel Franco, who had a big series against Atlanta back in April, will be at third base and will hit eighth.

Nationals lineup for their series opener against the Braves:



Lane Thomas CF

César Hernández 2B

Juan Soto RF

Nelson Cruz DH

Josh Bell 1B

Keibert Ruiz C

Yadiel Hernandez LF

Maikel Franco 3B

Luis García SS



Josiah Gray P — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) June 13, 2022

Monday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.