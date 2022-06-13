 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves vs Nationals game thread

By Kris Willis
/ new
Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images

After an undefeated homestand, the Atlanta Braves will head back out on the road Monday where they will begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Atlanta has won 11 straight games and enter play Monday 5.5 games behind the New York Mets. Ian Anderson will get the start for Atlanta while Washington will go with Josiah Gray.

The Braves will stick with their normal lineup as Travis d’Arnaud returns after sitting out Sunday. Marcell Ozuna is back in there as the DH and will hit seventh while Michael Harris rounds out Atlanta’s nine in the ninth spot.

For the Nationals, Lane Thomas will get the start in centerfield and will lead off. Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell make up the middle of the order. Maikel Franco, who had a big series against Atlanta back in April, will be at third base and will hit eighth.

Monday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

In This Stream

June 13: Braves vs Nationals

View all 5 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...