Braves, Nationals rain delay updates: Game expected to start at 8:35 p.m. ET

Minutes before the Monday’s scheduled start between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals, the grounds crew brought out the tarp just before a downpour began at the stadium. The game is officially delayed and we will provide updates as they become available.
UPDATE - Looks like today’s game will get underway at 8:35 p.m. ET
The Braves' series opener in Washington will start at approximately 8:35 p.m.— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) June 14, 2022
The Skittles Tarp is coming off and we try again at 8:35PM @BravesOnBally pic.twitter.com/N1fb9WbPyB— Paul Byrd (@PaulByrd36) June 14, 2022
The most brutal sight in professional sports pic.twitter.com/H0ipgfWUdj— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) June 13, 2022
Tonight's game has been delayed due to inclement weather.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 13, 2022
We are monitoring the situation and will update you as soon as information becomes available.
Surprise tarp at Nationals Park. pic.twitter.com/mzNSGeNLCs— Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) June 13, 2022
Rain rain go away, we have baseball to play! #Braves & #Nationals under rain delay on @BravesOnBally pic.twitter.com/17vJLkYFTJ— Kelly Crull (@Kelly_Crull) June 13, 2022
