Braves, Nationals rain delay updates: Game expected to start at 8:35 p.m. ET

It is going to be a delayed start in Washington.

By Kris Willis Updated
/ new
New York Mets v Washington Nationals Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Minutes before the Monday’s scheduled start between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals, the grounds crew brought out the tarp just before a downpour began at the stadium. The game is officially delayed and we will provide updates as they become available.

UPDATE - Looks like today’s game will get underway at 8:35 p.m. ET

