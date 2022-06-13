Braves extend winning streak to 12 games with 9-5 win over Nationals

The Braves continued their winning ways on a rainy night in Washington D.C., beating the Nationals by a score of 9-5. The winning streak now stands at 12.

Unfortunately, it was not all good news for the Braves on Monday night. Ozzie Albies fractured his left foot on an awkward swing in the fifth and immediately left the game. We should have more information on his long-term prognosis tomorrow. Orlando Arcia replaced Albies at second and figures to be the club’s primary option in the coming weeks/months.

Following a 1.5 hour rain delay, the Braves wasted little time getting the offense going against spot starter Erasmo Ramirez. Travis d’Arnaud hooked a ball down the left field line for a solo shot to make it 1-0 in the second inning. Later in the inning, with two outs and two on, Dansby Swanson continued his scorching month with a two-run single up the middle to make it 3-0.

In the top of the third, Marcell Ozuna launched a hanging slider over the wall for a 5-0 lead. It was a welcome sight for Ozuna, whose struggles have continued despite the Braves’ recent hot hitting at the plate. Adam Duvall, red-hot over the last week, followed Ozuna with a long ball of his own. Duvall has looked like a rejuvenated player since shifting to a left field.

Ian Anderson, staked to the early 6-0 lead, imploded in the fifth inning. He surrendered a double, single, single and walk to make it 6-2 with the bases loaded and no outs. He exited the game after 82 pitches in favor of Dylan Lee. His ERA sits at an unimpressive 4.81 this season.

Lee did a commendable job keeping the lead intact, allowing just two runs to come across the plate despite the difficult circumstance.

In need of an emotional and scoreboard lift, Dansby answered the call once again with a two-out, two-run shot over the center field wall to push the lead to 8-4.

With the score 8-5 in the eighth, Michael Harris hit his first big league homer, an opposite-field shot into the left field bullpen. The budding star in center field received a small curtain call from a handful of Atlanta fans in attendance following the lengthy rain delay.

Jesse Chavez worked the eighth and Will Smith closed it out in the ninth. The Braves are now 35-27 on the season.

The series in D.C. continues Tuesday evening, weather permitting. We were originally scheduled for a Max Fried vs. Stephen Strasburg tilt, but the veteran righty was placed on the Injured List once again prior to Monday’s game. It would seem likely Josiah Gray, who warmed up prior to Monday’s rain delay, will make the start.