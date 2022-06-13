 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ozzie Albies suffers fractured left foot (UPDATED)

Albies walked off the field gingerly before heading to the clubhouse.

By Scott Coleman Updated
/ new
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Monday night’s game against the Nationals with a fractured left foot.

While batting in the fifth inning against Steve Cishek, Albies took an awkward swing on an inside pitch and appeared to buckle his back leg and foot. Albies immediately went to the ground and remained down for a few seconds before gingerly walking off the field.

Albies remained in the dugout momentarily before heading down to the clubhouse. An update was not immediately available from the Braves, but we will update this post as soon as one is provided.

Orlando Arcia replaced Albies at second base.

UPDATE - The news is not good as x-rays revealed that Albies suffered a fractured left foot.

In This Stream

June 13: Braves vs Nationals

View all 7 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...