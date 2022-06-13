Ozzie Albies suffers fractured left foot (UPDATED)

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Monday night’s game against the Nationals with a fractured left foot.

While batting in the fifth inning against Steve Cishek, Albies took an awkward swing on an inside pitch and appeared to buckle his back leg and foot. Albies immediately went to the ground and remained down for a few seconds before gingerly walking off the field.

Ozzie Albies exits tonight's game after suffering an apparent injury on this swing. pic.twitter.com/Bj17gdDbed — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 14, 2022

Albies remained in the dugout momentarily before heading down to the clubhouse. An update was not immediately available from the Braves, but we will update this post as soon as one is provided.

Orlando Arcia replaced Albies at second base.

UPDATE - The news is not good as x-rays revealed that Albies suffered a fractured left foot.